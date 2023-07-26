Pillager alum to direct 'The Music Man' at community theater

PILLAGER — To say Abby Koel was disappointed when her school’s production of “The Music Man” got canceled her senior year of high school would be an understatement.

But it was 2020, so it’s not surprising.

Now a senior theater student at the University of Minnesota-Morris, Koel finally gets to put on the production at Pillager High School like she had planned.

But this time, she’s the director instead of the lead actress.

“This is my first big show,” Koel said Monday, July 24. “It’s really exciting. I didn’t expect it to be a full-on musical.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pillsbury Players Community Theatre’s production of “The Music Man” opens Thursday, July 27, and runs through Sunday, July 30, at the CTC Center at Pillager High School.

Koel is a theater major with an English minor, and she hopes to go to graduate school in the future and someday become a theater professor. Until then, she wants to direct as much as she can. And what better starting point than a musical she already knows?

More by Theresa Bourke





“I love the show,” she said. “I know it like the band of my hand.”

And her first directing gig being at her own alma mater is even better.

“Before I left, we didn’t have the new theater — the CTC Center,” Koel said. “We were in what we called the cafe-gym-atorium. It was like an 80-year-old stage.”

The CTC Center is a 350-seat auditorium, built after getting voter approval in a 2019 Pillager Public Schools referendum.

“It’s just like this gorgeous new space with all of these different utilities that we never had before,” Koel said. “... It adds an extra layer of, not only am I getting to work in this beautiful space, I also get to help people here who haven’t had as much experience in theater learn about a lot of different cool things that they can do with a big space like that. So it’s been a lot of fun showing them all the different possibilities.”

The show stars Pillager graduates Hailee Colgrove and Chris Gjovik and features Pillager band and choir teacher Rob Freelove as the music director.

ADVERTISEMENT

Freelove taught Koel when she was in high school.

“I remember her working hard all through (middle school) and (high school) to be the best she could be,” Freelove said of Koel in an email. “I remember her being a background actor in ‘South Pacific’ and just killing it. I knew then that she would have to be a lead actress the next year. She always took on those roles and became those characters.”

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

Having now studied theater in college, Koel has knowledge beyond others in the community theater program, Freelove said.

“She is actually teaching her teachers, which is so neat and the absolute goal of our organization,” he added. “... On a personal level, I am overwhelmed with pride in the job she is doing. As an educator, the most rewarding thing in the world is to see former students out in the world doing the things they are meant to do.”

The performance is funded in part by the Five Wings Art Council.

“Come see the show. It’s awesome,” Koel said. “You’re gonna love it.”

If you go to 'The Music Man'

What: Pillsbury Players Community Theater production of “The Music Man.”

When: 7 p.m. July 27-29, 2 p.m. July 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: CTC Center at Pillager High School.

How much: Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door or online at isd116.org/ctc-center .

THERESA BOURKE may be reached at theresa.bourke@brainerddispatch.com or 218-855-5860. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DispatchTheresa.