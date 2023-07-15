6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 16
News Local

Pillager Fair 2023 klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 8:22 PM
Share
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Pillager Fair 2023 (4).JPG
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Pillager Fair 2023 (1).JPG
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Pillager Fair 2023 (2).JPG
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Pillager Fair 2023 (3).JPG
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Pillager Fair 2023 (5).JPG
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Mud Racing 5 071723.jpg
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Mud Racing 6 071723.jpg
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Mud Racing 3 071723.jpg
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Mud Racing 2 071723.jpg
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Mud Racing 4 071723.jpg
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Mud Racing 1 071723.jpg
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Pillager Fair 2023 klick! Gallery
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
Cass County Fair on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.
People watch trucks race over berms and through mud pits during the Built 2 Beat Mud Races at the fair Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Pillager.