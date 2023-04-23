Pillager ProStart Team Prepares for Competition klick! Gallery

Samantha Berent works at her station, while fellow chefs Delaney Deuel, left, Islay Peterson and Malaney Laveau concoct a three-course meal during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.

Islay Peterson, left, Samantha Berent, Delaney Deuel and Malaney Laveau cook during a run-through at Pillager High School on Sunday, April 23, 2023, for an upcoming culinary competition hosted in Washington, D.C.

Sidney Berent taste tests the peanut butter gelato at the end of the run-through Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.