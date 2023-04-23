99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, April 27
News Local

Pillager ProStart Team Prepares for Competition klick! Gallery

Enjoy free access to klick! photo galleries on BrainerdDispatch.com

Kelly Humphrey
By Kelly Humphrey
Today at 10:23 PM
Share
Sidney Berent taste tests the peanut butter gelato at the end of the run-through Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (62).JPG
Sidney Berent taste tests the peanut butter gelato at the end of the run-through Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 9.jpg
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (17).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (23).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Teacher Jenny Wise and chef Tom Kavanaugh discusses the upcoming competition during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 13.jpg
Teacher Jenny Wise and chef Tom Kavanaugh discusses the upcoming competition during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 4.jpg
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (53).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (54).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (52).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (65).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (47).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (64).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (16).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 11.jpg
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (57).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (55).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (50).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (49).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (44).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (40).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (38).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (37).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (29).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (32).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (31).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (28).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (33).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (24).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (25).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (22).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (19).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (26).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (18).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (14).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (15).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (13).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Islay Peterson flips noodles in a pan during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1.jpg
Islay Peterson flips noodles in a pan during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 5.jpg
Islay Peterson, left, Samantha Berent, Delaney Deuel and Malaney Laveau cook during a run-through at Pillager High School on Sunday, April 23, 2023, for an upcoming culinary competition hosted in Washington, D.C.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 6.jpg
The three-course meal Pillager ProStart students will cook at their national competition includes meatballs, pistachio pasta, grilled venison chop and a chocolate ganache tart.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 8.jpg
Delaney Deuel puts the finishing touches on the appetizer Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 1 (27).JPG
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager Culinary Competition 042523 10.jpg
Samantha Berent works at her station, while fellow chefs Delaney Deuel, left, Islay Peterson and Malaney Laveau concoct a three-course meal during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Kelly Humphrey / Brainerd Dispatch
Share
Related Topics: KLICK BRAINERD DISPATCHPHOTO GALLERIES
Pillager ProStart Team Prepares for Competition klick! Gallery
Sidney Berent taste tests the peanut butter gelato at the end of the run-through Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager culinary competition practice
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Teacher Jenny Wise and chef Tom Kavanaugh discusses the upcoming competition during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager culinary competition practice
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager culinary competition practice
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Islay Peterson flips noodles in a pan during a practice run Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager culinary competition practice
Pillager culinary competition practice
Culinary competition practice Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Pillager High School.
Pillager culinary competition practice