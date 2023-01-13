Pillars of light
Light pillars are a common effect from tiny crystals of ice in the atmosphere that can be found all over the world, the National Weather Service.
Pillars of light illuminated the winter sky with splashes of color earlier this month near the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Deborah Lee took this photo Jan. 5.
"Long pillars of multicolored light streaking the sky seem like the perfect backdrop for impending alien invasion, but in reality, light pillars are a common effect that can be found all over the world," the National Weather Service reported on its website. "They do come from above — not extraterrestrials, but tiny crystals of ice hanging in the atmosphere.
"Ice is very thin, shaped like plates with hexagonal faces. When ice drifts down through the air, it falls close to horizontally. At the top and bottom are the faces with more area. Ice is very reflective, so when light hits those wider faces, it bounces around and reflects off more ice crystals.
"That means we get these vertically stacked mirrors floating in the atmosphere. The light hitting it gets reflected up and up (or down and down, depending on the source), and becomes a radiant column in the sky."
The National Weather Service reported any strong light source can create the effect.