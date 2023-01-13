99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Pillars of light

Light pillars are a common effect from tiny crystals of ice in the atmosphere that can be found all over the world, the National Weather Service.

Shafts of light extend to the night sky above Brainerd.
Tiny ice crystals hanging in the atmosphere, with hexagonal faces, reflect light as vertically stacked mirrors floating in the night sky, the National Weather Service reports. Deborah Lee took this photo Jan. 5 near the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Contributed / Deborah Lee
By Dispatch staff report
January 13, 2023 10:09 AM
Pillars of light illuminated the winter sky with splashes of color earlier this month near the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd.
Deborah Lee took this photo Jan. 5.
"Long pillars of multicolored light streaking the sky seem like the perfect backdrop for impending alien invasion, but in reality, light pillars are a common effect that can be found all over the world," the National Weather Service reported on its website. "They do come from above — not extraterrestrials, but tiny crystals of ice hanging in the atmosphere.
"Ice is very thin, shaped like plates with hexagonal faces. When ice drifts down through the air, it falls close to horizontally. At the top and bottom are the faces with more area. Ice is very reflective, so when light hits those wider faces, it bounces around and reflects off more ice crystals.
"That means we get these vertically stacked mirrors floating in the atmosphere. The light hitting it gets reflected up and up (or down and down, depending on the source), and becomes a radiant column in the sky."
The National Weather Service reported any strong light source can create the effect.

Related Topics: BRAINERDNATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
