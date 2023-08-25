Pine River man accused of trying to light a house on fire while children were inside

BRAINERD — A 35-year-old Pine River man faces a felony criminal charge after allegedly trying to light a house on fire with children inside during a domestic dispute.

Steven Douglas Anderson Contributed / Crow Wing County Jail

Steven Douglas Anderson, 35, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 23, in Crow Wing County District Court with one count of felony first-degree attempted arson of a dwelling. He made his first appearance on the charge Friday and as of Friday afternoon he was being held in the Crow Wing County Jail on $150,000 bond or bail with no conditions and $60,000 bond or bail with conditions including reaming law abiding, no alcohol or controlled substance use, no contact with the victims and no violations of active civil or criminal no contact orders.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Anderson, about 8 p.m. Aug. 19 Crow Wing County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Glover Trail in the northwest corner of the county.

At the residence, deputies met with a woman who said she and Anderson, who had been drinking alcohol, had gotten into an argument about about 6 p.m. Aug. 19. She said Anderson left and returned around 7 p.m. and began arguing with her again.

Anderson then grabbed a 5 gallon container full of diesel fuel and began spreading diesel fuel all over the front of the house, the woman told deputies. He grabbed a black lighter from his car and tried to light the siding of the house on fire. When that didn't work, he poured diesel fuel on the front steps and attempted to light them on fire.

The woman told deputies Anderson was saying "... it's my house, I will burn it to the … ground, I don't give a (expletive) anymore," according to the criminal complaint.

There were five children inside the house — ages 14, 9, 5, 5 and 4 — watching Anderson attempt to light the house on fire, the complaint continued. When Anderson tried to get another can of gasoline the woman stopped him. The children planned to run out the back door if the house started on fire.

Anderson then left the property and deputies were unable to find him. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and Anderson turned himself in Thursday at the Crow Wing County Jail. His next court appearance is 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in Crow Wing County District Court.