Pine River man crashes into snowplow

BAXTER — A 28-year-old Pine River man was injured Thursday, Feb. 23, after his vehicle struck a snowplow on Highway 371 in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. in Crow Wing Township, south of Baxter. According to the crash report, a 1994 Ford F-150 was northbound on the highway when it struck a 2018 International Straight Truck 7000, which was in the left-hand turn lane north of 50th Avenue.

The driver of the Ford, Levi Okley Burgess, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center. Minnesota Department of Transportation plow truck driver Derek Michael Jacobson, 35, of Brainerd, suffered no reported injuries.

The state patrol reported the road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota Department of Transportation and North Memorial Health Ambulance.