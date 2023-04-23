Pine River Market begins in May

PINE RIVER — Pine River Market Square, a local growers’ and crafters’ market, begins its 13th season in Pine River starting May 26.

They are recruiting volunteers to help set up, run and take down the market each Friday through September. A team of volunteers will work each market 2-6 p.m. and serve at least one Friday a month. A volunteer training is set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 9, at a location to be determined. Volunteers will learn how to set up the market, run the Community Booth, and close down the market. Those interested may email prmarketsquare@gmail.com .

Vendors are also welcome to begin signing up either as a seasonal vendor or drop-in vendor. Rates are the same as in the past. A vendor orientation and meet and greet is set 6:30-7:30 p.m. for Tuesday, May 9, at a location to be determined. This will be an opportunity to learn about the guidelines, meet other vendors and ask questions. More information and an application is on the website at prmarketsquare.wordpress.com .

Contact market manager Tanya Villano at 612-247-6118 to sign up.

The market is located 2:30-5:30 p.m. Fridays on Highway 371 by the Pine River Depot on the corner of Barclay Avenue and Highway 371 at the traffic light. The Pine River Garden Club plant sale will take place at this first market of the season. They offer many perennials that grow in their gardens and so are “seasoned” for this area. Plans are also in the works to add live music now and again during the market to add to the fun.

The market features a variety of vendors with local goods including fresh produce, starter plants, baked goods, eggs, meat, fresh cut flowers in season, crafts, and more. Volunteers, vendors and customers who wish to learn more about the market you may visit the website at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com .