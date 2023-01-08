Pints for a Purpose to benefit historical society

BAXTER — The Crow Wing County Historical Society and Jack Pine Brewery will team up for a Pints for a Purpose event from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the brewery in Baxter.

Jack Pine Brewery will donate $1 for every pint that’s sold from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Pizza from Papa Murphy’s will also be served.

Members of the society’s board of directors will be on hand to answer questions about the group’s activities.The historical society’s annual meeting, which has not been conducted in recent years due to COVID-19 concerns, is scheduled for April 25.

The historical society’s museum, located in the old county jail/sheriff’s residence at 320 Laurel St., is closed in January but will reopen in February. The brewery is located at 15593 Edgewood Drive in Baxter.