Pints for a Purpose to benefit skate park nonprofit

BAXTER — Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter will host a Pints for a Purpose event to benefit the Lakes Area Skatepark Association from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22.

Money from every pint sold during the event will be donated to the nonprofit, which is working to raise funds to build a skate park at Memorial Park in northeast Brainerd.

Papa Murphy’s pizza will be available with donations as well, and there will be a $5 raffle, with a drawing on Sunday, March 26.

Regular and non-alcoholic draft beer will be available, and there will be live music with Brendan Flynn and Casey Helmer.

Event sponsors include WSB Engineering, Century 21 Brainerd Realty, Hy-Tec Construction, Marco Technologies, Mid Minnesota Federal Credit Union, Papa Murphy’s and Jack Pine Brewery.