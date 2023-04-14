Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 10 near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS — A plane made an emergency landing Friday, April 7, at Haven Road and Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 4:18 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a plane was having engine trouble and made an emergency landing on the roadway. No damage to the plane or pilot was reported.

The report said the pilot was experiencing engine trouble when he landed in the roadway. A mechanic was called and checked the plane before it was flown off by another pilot, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.

Law enforcement left the scene around 4:47 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the emergency landing and all information was passed along to them, Larsen said.

Though not an everyday occurrence, Larsen said it is not uncommon for his department to respond to incidents involving planes as the Little Falls Airport is in their jurisdiction.

