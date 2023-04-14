99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 10 near Little Falls

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident, reported April 7 north of Clear Lake.

By Tim Speier
Today at 11:28 AM

LITTLE FALLS — A plane made an emergency landing Friday, April 7, at Haven Road and Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 4:18 p.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a plane was having engine trouble and made an emergency landing on the roadway. No damage to the plane or pilot was reported.

The report said the pilot was experiencing engine trouble when he landed in the roadway. A mechanic was called and checked the plane before it was flown off by another pilot, Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said.

Law enforcement left the scene around 4:47 p.m. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified of the emergency landing and all information was passed along to them, Larsen said.

Though not an everyday occurrence, Larsen said it is not uncommon for his department to respond to incidents involving planes as the Little Falls Airport is in their jurisdiction.

Headline News from the Brainerd Dispatch

TIM SPEIER, staff writer, can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Tim Speier
Tim Speier joined the Brainerd Dispatch in October 2021, covering Public Safety.
