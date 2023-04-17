99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Pole shed burns on Terratrac Road

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck
The Brainerd Fire Department on Laurel Street.
Brainerd Dispatch file photo
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 9:59 PM

BRAINERD — A pole shed was destroyed by fire Saturday, April 15, in Unorganized Territory.

The fire was reported as a shed engulfed in fire at 12:18 p.m. on the 17000 block of Terratrac Road. Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes said the shed was a total loss.

There were no reports of injuries.

Firefighters were on the scene for about two hours.

By Dispatch staff report
