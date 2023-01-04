Police blotter - Jan. 4

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, for domestic assault on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Thursday for indecent conduct on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.

THEFTS — Report of a $39 theft Friday at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft Dec. 28 on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

Brainerd police

ASSAULT — Report of a fight 12:17 a.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Oak Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Thursday on the 1000 block of Oak Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old man was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Dec. 28 for domestic assault on the 17000 block of Terratrac Road in Unorganized Territory. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Thursday on the 5500 block of Barbeau Road in Unorganized Territory.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 40000 block of Tow Hall Road in Fifty Lakes.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 6100 block of 50th Avenue in Crow Wing Township.

Report of a mail theft Dec. 17 on the 7000 block of Shadow Lane in Unorganized Territory.

