99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police blotter - Jan. 4

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 04, 2023 06:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, for domestic assault on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Thursday for indecent conduct on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.

THEFTS — Report of a $39 theft Friday at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft Dec. 28 on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

Brainerd police

ASSAULT — Report of a fight 12:17 a.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Oak Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Thursday on the 1000 block of Oak Street.

Read more
police-blotter18.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 29
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
December 29, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-6.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 28
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
December 28, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 27
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
December 26, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 23
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old man was arrested at 9:36 p.m. Dec. 28 for domestic assault on the 17000 block of Terratrac Road in Unorganized Territory. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Thursday on the 5500 block of Barbeau Road in Unorganized Territory.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 40000 block of Tow Hall Road in Fifty Lakes.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 6100 block of 50th Avenue in Crow Wing Township.

Report of a mail theft Dec. 17 on the 7000 block of Shadow Lane in Unorganized Territory.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN CUSTODY:
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
October 03, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
October 03, 2022 10:27 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
morrison-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Morrison County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Morrison County jail in Little Falls, Minnesota
September 26, 2022 11:03 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Related Topics: POLICE BLOTTERCRIME AND COURTS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What to read next
A judge swears a sheriff into office.
Local
Cass County Board: Welk sworn in as Cass County’s new sheriff
Also sworn in were reelected county commissioners Scott Bruns and Neal Gaalswyk, Recorder Katie Norby and County Attorney Ben Lindstrom.
January 04, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kyndra Johnson | Cass County Correspondent
A graphic includes top baby names of 2022.
Local
Top baby names in 2022 trended toward tradition
CRMC in Crosby, Essentia Health in Brainerd, Lakewood Health System in Staples and Riverwood Medical Center in Aitkin all provided top baby names of 2022.
January 04, 2023 05:27 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Baby turns 1 - 2023
Local
Crow Wing County's first 2022 baby turns 1
Liam Vanderflute turned 1 on Jan. 1, 2023, after being the first baby born in Crow Wing County in 2022.
January 04, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
weather-related-cancellations-shutterstock.jpg
Local
Weather Related Closings and Cancellations
Area school closings, delayed starts and early dismissals, business, event and meeting notices. Check back for updates to these listings.
January 03, 2023 07:29 PM
 · 
By  Brainerd Dispatch and Echo Journal