Police Blotter - April 11

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A police car with lights on.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Breezy Point police

ARRESTS — A 25-year-old man was arrested at 9:57 p.m. Sunday, April 9, for domestic assault on Harvest Road. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 23-year-old woman was arrested at 5:31 a.m. Sunday for warrants on the 2100 block of South Sixth Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Read more

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Sunday for possession, stalking, felon in possession of pepper spray and domestic assault on the 1600 block of Maple Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at 10:23 a.m. Friday for nine warrants on Laurel Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Friday for theft at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday for domestic strangulation and threats of violence, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street.

A 76-year-old man was arrested at 1:52 p.m. Wednesday for violating an order for protection at Washington and North Ninth streets.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Wednesday for a warrant and fleeing a peace officer on the 11000 block of State Avenue.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at 7:06 p.m. Tuesday for violating the conditions of release, obstruction and disorderly conduct on South Seventh Street.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday for violating the conditions of release, obstruction and disorderly conduct on South Seventh Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Friday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

Report of a theft Wednesday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 3300 block of Oak Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 400 block of North Seventh Street.

Report of property damage Thursday on the 1100 block of East River Road.

Report of property damage Thursday on Evergreen Drive.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 1:56 a.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of Oak Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Saturday on the 300 block of Southeast 14th Street.

IN CUSTODY:

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 10:01 p.m. April 3 on a warrant at Highway 10 and Morrison Line Road in Motley.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 3 on the 14000 block of 200th Street in Little Falls.

Report of property damage March 31 on the 17000 block of Ginger Road in Little Falls.

THEFTS — Report of a gun theft April 3 on the 26000 block of 243rd Street in Pierz.

Report of a theft April 2 on Highway 10 in Royalton.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary March 29 on the 500 block of Pacific Avenue in Randall.

Report of a burglary March 29 on the 300 block of Pacific Avenue in Randall.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 11:18 a.m. April 1 for driving on a canceled license at Highway 371 and Green Gables Road in Unorganized Territory.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 9:16 p.m. March 31 for possession of drugs and a warrant on Highway 371 and Tall Timbers Road. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.
— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

