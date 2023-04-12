Police Blotter - April 12

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 39-year-old man was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Monday on a Cass County warrant on the 600 block of Washington Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Monday on the 1200 block of Industrial Park Road Southwest.

Report of a theft Monday on the 300 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

Report of a theft Monday on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive.

Report of a theft Monday on the 400 block of Southeast 13th Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Monday on the 300 block of Seventh Street.

