99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - April 12

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Blotter graphic.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 39-year-old man was arrested at 8:37 p.m. Monday on a Cass County warrant on the 600 block of Washington Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Monday on the 1200 block of Industrial Park Road Southwest.

Report of a theft Monday on the 300 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

Report of a theft Monday on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive.

Report of a theft Monday on the 400 block of Southeast 13th Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Monday on the 300 block of Seventh Street.

Read more
IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
BHS FFA - School Board, April 10, 2023
Local
Brainerd FFA is more than just agriculture
April 11, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A rolled newspaper
Local
New epilepsy community support group to host first meeting
April 11, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Map of the Crow Wing County indicating Trommald
Local
Cleanup of home with 200 pet rats gains approval
April 11, 2023 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Skiers and snowboarders participate in the water skip at Mount Ski Gull on Saturday, April 8, 2023, for the end of the season.
Local
End of season water skip at Mount Ski Gull
April 10, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Shane Jordan
Prep
Sports Wrap with Rad & Hop - with Shane Jordan
April 11, 2023 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0323atv.jpg
Local
Brainerd man dies in ATV crash
April 10, 2023 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
041123-ask-a-trooper-trailer-balls.jpg
Columns
Ask A Trooper: What can you tell me about trailer hitch and ball sizes?
April 11, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol