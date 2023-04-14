Police Blotter - April 14

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 36-year-old man was arrested at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and obstruction on the 200 block of Fourth Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday for driving on a canceled license and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 400 block of D Street Northeast.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday for threats of violence and probation violations on the 1200 block of South Ninth Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 300 block of North Ninth Street.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 600 block of West College Drive.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 7:06 p.m. Wednesday on the 1500 block of Oak Street.

Report of an assault at 5:31 p.m. Wednesday on the 600 block of Oak Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Wednesday on the 1000 block of Kingwood Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 36-year-old man was arrested at 8:19 p.m. Sunday on a warrant at Highway 6 and Prushek Road in Crosby. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 35-year-old man, a 29-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested at 3:28 p.m. April 6 on warrants on the 7200 block of Saint Mathias Road in Crow Wing Township. As of Thursday afternoon, the 35-year-old man, 40-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft April 7 at Garrison Wine and Spirits, 9341 Highway 169, in Garrison.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 6 on the 24000 block of Emstad Road in Garrison.

Little Falls police

ARREST — A 27-year-old man was arrested at 7:28 p.m. April 5 for domestic assault on the 700 block of Fourth Street Northeast. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Tuesday at the Little Falls Alliance Church, 903 13th Ave. NE..

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 37-year-old man was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Sunday for driving on a suspended license at Highway 371 and Saint Columbo Road.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested at 2:23 p.m. Saturday for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license at Highway 371 and Olson Road. As of Thursday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 45-year-old man was arrested at 5:05 p.m. April 5 for driving on a revoked license, drug possession and an Aitkin County Warrant on the 8100 block of Lost Lake Road.

