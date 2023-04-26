Police Blotter - April 26

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 50-year-old man was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Thursday, April 13, on a Department of Corrections warrant on the 1100 block of Norwood Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A juvenile was arrested at 9:42 a.m. April 13 for robbery, multiple assault charges, disorderly conduct and obstructing the legal process on the 400 block of Quince Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 9:18 a.m. April 13 for a Department of Corrections warrant on the 1100 block of State Avenue. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Baxter police

ARREST — A 34-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were arrested at 5:45 p.m. April 12 for drug possession and warrants on the 7300 block of Novotny Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 15 on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive.

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A juvenile was arrested at 9:31 p.m. April 15 for possessing a fake ID and purchasing alcohol while underage on the 30000 block of County Highway 4.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 35-year-old man was arrested at 8:22 p.m. April 17 for domestic assault on the 200 block of Viola Avenue in Ironton.

A 62-year-old man was arrested at 5:12 p.m. April 16 for theft and possession of drugs on the 27000 block of Monroe Street in Garrison.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 2:12 p.m. April 14 on a probation violation warrant on the 200 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at 1:20 a.m. April 13 for domestic assault on the 21000 block of County Highway 3 in Merrifield.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at 10:55 a.m. April 10 for failing to register as a predatory offender on the 300 block of Laurel Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft April 17 on the 6000 block of Pine Beach Road in Unorganized Territory.

Report of a theft April 11 on the 22000 block of Portage Lane in Deerwood.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage April 17 on the 13000 block of 30th Street in Brainerd.

Report of property damage April 15 on the 22000 block of County Highway 3 in Merrifield.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 1:50 p.m. April 15 on the 7500 block of Pheasant Lane in Pequot Lakes.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer