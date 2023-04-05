Police Blotter - April 5

Baxter police

ARRESTS — An 18-year-old man was arrested at 4:20 p.m. Monday, March 27, for theft on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 2:47 a.m. March 24 for domestic assault, obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of Broadmoor Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were arrested at 7:22 p.m. March 29 for multiple warrants, providing false name, drug possession, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia at South Fifth and Maple streets. As of Tuesday afternoon, both men were still in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 23-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were arrested at 12:16 p.m. March 29 on the 400 block of East River Road. The 23-year-old woman was arrested on a Cass County warrant and the 28-year-old man was arrested for domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance. As of Monday afternoon, both were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 3:08 p.m. March 27 for property damage on the 500 block of North Third Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 9:11 p.m. March 26 for burglary, violating a domestic assault no-contact order and property damage on the 2800 block of Addison Avenue.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 12:06 p.m. March 26 for theft and a Mower County warrant on the 700 block of Brian Lane.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 4:33 a.m. March 26 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 5:38 p.m. March 25 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 200 block of South Seventh Street.

A juvenile was arrested at 4:40 p.m. March 25 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 1:03 p.m. March 25 for trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 400 block of South Seventh Street.

A 58-year-old man was arrested at 9:30 p.m. March 24 for disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 8:36 p.m. March 24 for motor vehicle theft, assault and disorderly conduct at Northern Pacific Road and Southeast 13th Street.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at 10:27 a.m. March 24 for threats of violence and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of Laurel Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage March 25 on the 800 block of G Street Northeast.

THEFTS — Report of a theft March 29 on the 800 block of Washington Street.

Report of a stolen license plate March 27 on the 600 block of West Washington Street.

Crosby police

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested March 23 for motor vehicle theft, fleeing a peace officer, reckless driving and drug possession. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Little Falls police

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 3:51 a.m. March 16 on the 15000 block of 18th Street Northeast. Subject was cited.

Morrison County sheriff

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary March 24 on the 18000 block of Dove Road in Little Falls.

THEFT — Report of a theft March 22 on the 27000 block of 93rd Street in Pierz.

Nisswa police

THEFT — Report of a theft March 22 on the 4900 block of County Highway 77.

