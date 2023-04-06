50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Police Blotter - April 6

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Handcuffs
Contributed.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 32-year-old man was arrested at 9:56 p.m. Monday, April 3, for domestic assault on the 14000 block of Jewelwood Drive.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Sunday for driving while intoxicated and failing to stop for an accident at North Sixth and Washington streets.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old man was arrested at 12:23 p.m. Sunday for burglary and theft at Seventh Avenue Northeast and F Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Sunday on a warrant on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Saturday for violating a restraining order on the 2800 block of Addison Avenue.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Saturday for criminal sexual conduct, domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Front Street.

IN CUSTODY:

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 11:20 p.m. March 31 for carrying a firearm in a public place and possession of a controlled substance on the 900 block of South Seventh Street.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 8:30 p.m. March 28 for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order on the 700 block of Laurel Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 11:29 p.m. Saturday on South Sixth Street.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
