Police Blotter - Aug. 10

Baxter police

ARREST — A juvenile was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 2 for damaging property and shoplifting at Casey’s, 8218 Highland Scenic Drive.

THEFT — Report of a theft Aug. 2 on the 5300 block of Clearwater Road.

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 22-year-old man was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Aug. 2 for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order at U.S. Highway 169 and County Highway 26.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Aug. 2 on the 1900 block of South Seventh Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 2 on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a theft Aug. 3 on the 300 block of Washington Street.

Report of a theft Aug. 3 on the 500 block of North Third Street.

Report of a theft Aug. 3 on the 600 block of West Laurel Street.

Breezy Point police

THEFT — Report of a theft of over $100,000 worth of gold, silver and family heirlooms Aug. 1 on First Avenue.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 48-year-old man was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Aug. 3 for assault on the 35000 block of Summerset Drive in Pequot Lakes.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 1:44 p.m. July 28 for assault on the 9600 block of County Highway 13 in Nisswa.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Friday on the 15000 block of Pine Shores Road in Unorganized Territory.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 6:43 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Crow Wing County Fair, 10116 Thiesse Road in Brainerd.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 2 at the Crow Wing County Fair.

Report of a bicycle theft Aug. 2 on the 12000 block of Highway 210 in Oak Lawn Township.

Report of a theft July 28 on the 10000 block of Brent Drive in Crow Wing Township.

Report of a golf cart theft July 28 on the 12000 block of Highway 18 in Oak Lawn Township.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Aug. 1 on the 27000 block of Highway 18 in Garrison.

Report of a burglary Aug. 1 on the 400 block of Irene Avenue in Ironton.

FOUND — Report of a bike found in the water July 29 on the 7400 block of Cullen Channel Lane in Pequot Lakes.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .