Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - Aug. 10

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Blotter graphic.
Contributed.
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 7:00 AM

Baxter police

ARREST — A juvenile was arrested at 3:50 p.m. Aug. 2 for damaging property and shoplifting at Casey’s, 8218 Highland Scenic Drive.

THEFT — Report of a theft Aug. 2 on the 5300 block of Clearwater Road.

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 22-year-old man was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Aug. 2 for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order at U.S. Highway 169 and County Highway 26.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Aug. 2 on the 1900 block of South Seventh Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 2 on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report of a theft Aug. 3 on the 300 block of Washington Street.

Report of a theft Aug. 3 on the 500 block of North Third Street.

Report of a theft Aug. 3 on the 600 block of West Laurel Street.

Read more

Breezy Point police

THEFT — Report of a theft of over $100,000 worth of gold, silver and family heirlooms Aug. 1 on First Avenue.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 48-year-old man was arrested at 1:46 p.m. Aug. 3 for assault on the 35000 block of Summerset Drive in Pequot Lakes.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 1:44 p.m. July 28 for assault on the 9600 block of County Highway 13 in Nisswa.

ADVERTISEMENT

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Friday on the 15000 block of Pine Shores Road in Unorganized Territory.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 6:43 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Crow Wing County Fair, 10116 Thiesse Road in Brainerd.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 2 at the Crow Wing County Fair.

Report of a bicycle theft Aug. 2 on the 12000 block of Highway 210 in Oak Lawn Township.

Report of a theft July 28 on the 10000 block of Brent Drive in Crow Wing Township.

Report of a golf cart theft July 28 on the 12000 block of Highway 18 in Oak Lawn Township.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Aug. 1 on the 27000 block of Highway 18 in Garrison.

Report of a burglary Aug. 1 on the 400 block of Irene Avenue in Ironton.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOUND — Report of a bike found in the water July 29 on the 7400 block of Cullen Channel Lane in Pequot Lakes.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
LISTEN: 14-year-old boy drowns in Star Lake near Crosslake
1h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Public Utilities sign.
Breaking News
Local
Brainerd residents advised to boil water before consuming
11h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
String musicians on stage in downtown Brainerd. Singer in foreground.
Local
Music in the air for Lakes Area Music Festival's Downtown Block Party
14h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
String musicians on stage in downtown Brainerd. Singer in foreground.
Local
Music in the air for Lakes Area Music Festival's Downtown Block Party
14h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
A map showing the construction area
Local
Lane restrictions to be removed on Highway 210
22h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
The exterior of the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office in summer.
Local
Sheriff’s office seeks additional social worker for mental health calls
1d ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Pictures from Baxter's Night to Unite
Local
Baxter's Night to Unite event
1d ago
 · 
By  Steven L. Kohls