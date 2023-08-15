Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Police Blotter - Aug. 15

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 8:30 AM

Baxter police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Tuesday, Aug. 8, on the 7100 block of Novotny Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 48-year-old man was arrested at 10:18 p.m. Aug. 7 for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and two Crow Wing County warrants on the 300 block of North Fourth Street.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Aug. 7 for theft on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Aug. 8 on the 700 block of G Street.

Report of property damage Aug. 8 on the 700 block of South Fifth Street. Two people were cited.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 800 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Aug. 8 on the 400 block of Tyrol Drive.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 60-year-old man was arrested at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday for domestic assault on the 12000 block of Highway 210 in Oak Lawn Township.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Wednesday on the 6800 block of River Way in Crow Wing Township.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 7 on the 5000 block of Pine Beach Road in Unorganized Territory.

Report of a theft Aug. 6 on the 11000 block of Milinda Shores Road in Crosslake.

Report of a theft Aug. 5 on the 37000 block of Donaldson Point in Pine River.

IN CUSTODY:

Little Falls police

ARREST — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 9:07 p.m. Aug. 3 for threatening to shoot people on the 1100 block of Second Avenue Northeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a vehicle being egged Aug. 6 on the 100 block of Kidder Street Northeast.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
