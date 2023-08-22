Police Blotter - Aug. 22

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, for disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 15 for causing a disturbance on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Aug. 11 for violating the conditions of release on the 13000 block of Kenwood Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Aug. 15 at Berrywood Park, 13199 Berrywood Drive.

Report of a mailbox being glued shut Aug. 12 on the 5100 block of Cedardale Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

THEFTS — Report of a TV theft Aug. 11 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

Read more



Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old man was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Saturday for violating the conditions of release, driving on a revoked license and possession of an open container of marijuana at Oak Street and 17th Street Southeast.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Friday for obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct on the 100 block of Nikkohl Road.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Friday for theft on the 400 block of Eighth Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Thursday on a warrant on the 400 block of North 10th Street.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 15 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and a Chisago County warrant at Hart Road and Karie Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 15 for multiple warrants on the 700 block of Industrial Park Road.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Aug. 14 on the 1600 block of Kitty Hawk Court.

THEFTS — Report of a guitar theft Sunday on the 200 block of East River Road.

Report of a theft Friday on the 600 block of L Street.

Report of a bike theft Wednesday on the 600 block of Oak Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Northwest.

Report of property damage Thursday on the 1200 block of Oak Street.

IN CUSTODY:





ADVERTISEMENT

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 19-year-old man was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 14 for assault and threats of violence on North Lakeview Drive.

Crosby police

Report Aug. 18 of:

ARREST — A 45-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation.

THEFT — Report of multiple flowerpots stolen from Lakewood Cemetery.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 58-year-old man was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday for domestic assault on the 20000 block of Eagle Lake Road in Nokay Lake Township.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 10 for damage to property and violating the conditions of release on the 7900 block of County Highway 13 in Nisswa.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 2:31 p.m. Aug. 15 on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Report of an assault 9:48 p.m. Aug. 12 on the 17000 block of Highway 18 in Nokay Lake Township.

ADVERTISEMENT

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Aug. 13 on the 29000 block of 273rd Street in Pierz.

Report of property damage Aug. 13 on the 25000 block of Twin Springs Lane in Garrison.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 7200 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

Report of a theft Aug. 13 on the 28000 block of Whitetail Way in Pequot Lakes.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 18000 block of County Highway 11 in Crowsslake.

Little Falls police

THEFT — Report of multiple vehicles being broken into Aug. 15 on First Street Southeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Aug. 13 on the 1500 block of West River Road.

Morrison County sheriff

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 15 on the 22000 block of 18th Avenue in Randall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report of a stolen utility trailer Aug. 12 on the 4800 block of 320th Street in Cushing.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached at @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .