Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - Aug. 22

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, for disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Aug. 15 for causing a disturbance on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Aug. 11 for violating the conditions of release on the 13000 block of Kenwood Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Aug. 15 at Berrywood Park, 13199 Berrywood Drive.

Report of a mailbox being glued shut Aug. 12 on the 5100 block of Cedardale Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

THEFTS — Report of a TV theft Aug. 11 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

Read more

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old man was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Saturday for violating the conditions of release, driving on a revoked license and possession of an open container of marijuana at Oak Street and 17th Street Southeast.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Friday for obstructing the legal process and disorderly conduct on the 100 block of Nikkohl Road.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Friday for theft on the 400 block of Eighth Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Thursday on a warrant on the 400 block of North 10th Street.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Aug. 15 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and a Chisago County warrant at Hart Road and Karie Lane.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 4:11 p.m. Aug. 15 for multiple warrants on the 700 block of Industrial Park Road.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Aug. 14 on the 1600 block of Kitty Hawk Court.

THEFTS — Report of a guitar theft Sunday on the 200 block of East River Road.

Report of a theft Friday on the 600 block of L Street.

Report of a bike theft Wednesday on the 600 block of Oak Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Northwest.

Report of property damage Thursday on the 1200 block of Oak Street.

IN CUSTODY:

ADVERTISEMENT

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 19-year-old man was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Aug. 14 for assault and threats of violence on North Lakeview Drive.

Crosby police

Report Aug. 18 of:

ARREST — A 45-year-old man was arrested for a probation violation.

THEFT — Report of multiple flowerpots stolen from Lakewood Cemetery.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 58-year-old man was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday for domestic assault on the 20000 block of Eagle Lake Road in Nokay Lake Township.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 9:34 p.m. Aug. 10 for damage to property and violating the conditions of release on the 7900 block of County Highway 13 in Nisswa.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 2:31 p.m. Aug. 15 on the 300 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Report of an assault 9:48 p.m. Aug. 12 on the 17000 block of Highway 18 in Nokay Lake Township.

ADVERTISEMENT

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Aug. 13 on the 29000 block of 273rd Street in Pierz.

Report of property damage Aug. 13 on the 25000 block of Twin Springs Lane in Garrison.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 7200 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

Report of a theft Aug. 13 on the 28000 block of Whitetail Way in Pequot Lakes.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 18000 block of County Highway 11 in Crowsslake.

Little Falls police

THEFT — Report of multiple vehicles being broken into Aug. 15 on First Street Southeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Aug. 13 on the 1500 block of West River Road.

Morrison County sheriff

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 15 on the 22000 block of 18th Avenue in Randall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report of a stolen utility trailer Aug. 12 on the 4800 block of 320th Street in Cushing.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached at @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A movie post for "Blue Beetle."
Arts and Entertainment
Review: ‘Blue Beetle’ soars with humorous take on superheroes
15m ago
 · 
By  Frank Lee
A member of the Brainerd Lakes Rowing Club competes.
Sports
Rowing: Brainerd rowing club competes in Canada
48m ago
Wash out of land.
Local
Brainerd council declares SW 4th washout emergency
8h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082223-CO-weekly-reports-2-many-lines.jpg
Northland Outdoors
CO Reports: Fishing without licenses and with too many lines
14h ago
 · 
By  Joe Albert, Communications coordinator | Division of Enforcement | MN DNR
Avery Herdering
Prep
Volleyball: The mental side of volleyball
16h ago
 · 
By  Avery Herdering
Woman standing in front of people.
Local
State senators make stop in Brainerd
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
Crowds at NHRA at BIR on Friday.
Local
For the love of speed
1d ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier