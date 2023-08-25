Police Blotter - Aug. 25

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old woman was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday for two Crow Wing County warrants and obstructing the legal process on the 200 block of E Street.

A 66-year-old man was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Monday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1300 block of Maple Street.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Monday on multiple counts of burglary and theft on the 1000 block of Kingwood Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 10:44 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

THEFT — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 500 block of West College Drive.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 75-year-old man was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 18 for assault on the 28000 block of Mission Cutoff in Merrifield.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday on the 7700 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

Report of a theft of a mailbox Sunday on the 7700 block of Garden View Road in Nisswa.

Report of a theft of a mailbox Saturday on the 25000 block of Sunset Valley Road in Nisswa.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 29000 block of Huxtable Point Road in Merrifield.

Report of a theft Aug. 17 at Silkstone Road and County Highway 30 in Ironton.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Saturday on the 27000 block of Highway 18 in Garrison.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway, 5523 Birchdale Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .