Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - Aug. 25

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old woman was arrested at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday for two Crow Wing County warrants and obstructing the legal process on the 200 block of E Street.

A 66-year-old man was arrested at 5:49 p.m. Monday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1300 block of Maple Street.

Read more

A 55-year-old man was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Monday on multiple counts of burglary and theft on the 1000 block of Kingwood Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 10:44 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

THEFT — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 500 block of West College Drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 75-year-old man was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Aug. 18 for assault on the 28000 block of Mission Cutoff in Merrifield.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday on the 7700 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

Report of a theft of a mailbox Sunday on the 7700 block of Garden View Road in Nisswa.

IN CUSTODY:

Report of a theft of a mailbox Saturday on the 25000 block of Sunset Valley Road in Nisswa.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 29000 block of Huxtable Point Road in Merrifield.

Report of a theft Aug. 17 at Silkstone Road and County Highway 30 in Ironton.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Saturday on the 27000 block of Highway 18 in Garrison.

ADVERTISEMENT

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 9:20 p.m. Saturday at Brainerd International Raceway, 5523 Birchdale Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Council members sit in council chambers
Local
Future is uncertain for short-term rentals in Brainerd
13h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Two kids throwing bags.
Local
Cops and kids compete in 2nd annual Bags with Badges
13h ago
 · 
By  Tim Speier
1627171+0401_road-closed.jpg
Local
Cedar Scenic Road closed from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive
15h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
1627171+0401_road-closed.jpg
Local
Cedar Scenic Road closed from Oakwood Drive to Memorywood Drive
15h ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd City Hall 1.JPG
Local
Brainerd council looks to fill commission vacancies
1d ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
Crow Wing County District Court.
Local
Dispute over neighbors’ dogs leads to felony charges for Merrifield man
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
My Neighbor to Love Coalition logo
Lifestyle
Midweek Motivator: Solution to homelessness in the Brainerd lakes area nears fruition
1d ago
 · 
By  Stephanie Pontius | My Neighbor to Love Coalition