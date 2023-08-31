Police Blotter - Aug. 31

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 39-year-old man was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 64-year-old man was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Tuesday for domestic assault and assault on the 400 block of Northeast Washington Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 6:32 a.m. Sunday for giving a peace officer a false name on the 1500 block of Mill Avenue.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Aug. 26 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of South Eighth Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 25 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at 11:07 a.m. Aug. 24 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Aug. 23 for domestic assault and methamphetamine possession at South 11th and Laurel streets. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Aug. 23 for domestic assault, obstruction and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Walnut Street.

THEFTS — Report of a bike theft Aug. 23 on the 700 block of Walnut Street.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 1:22 p.m. Aug. 26 at Laurel and Seventh streets.

Report of an assault at 6:38 p.m. Aug. 25 on the 500 block of North Third Street.

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 63-year-old man was arrested at 8:34 p.m. Sunday for assaulting a man with a pipe on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Aug. 22 for theft on the 15000 block of Audubon Way.

THEFTS — Report of a bike theft with another bike left in its place Saturday on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.

Report of a theft of $1,030 worth of calculators Aug. 21 at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

Crow Wing County sheriff

THEFTS — Report of a theft Saturday on the 26000 block of Old Mill Road in Merrifield.

Report of a theft Aug. 24 on the 14000 block of Buley Avenue in Oak Lawn Township.

Little Falls police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 21 on the 600 block of Seventh Street Northeast.

Report of a theft of two kayaks Aug. 20 on the 100 block of First Street Northwest.

Nisswa police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Friday on the 800 block of West Washington Street.

Report of a theft Aug. 22 on the 25000 block of Main Street.

