Police Blotter - Aug. 4

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

blotter-6.jpg
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 4:57 AM

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 23-year-old man was arrested at 1:10 a.m. July 19 for providing alcohol to minors on the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

A 44-year-old man and four juveniles were arrested at 10:27 p.m. July 18 on the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Street. The juveniles were arrested for underage consumption and the 44-year-old man was arrested for obstruction with force.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested at 4:17 p.m. July 18 for possession and sale of a controlled substance at Northwest Fifth Street and Charles Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft July 18 on the 900 block of Oak Street.

Report of a theft July 18 on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue.

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 11:33 a.m. July 16 for violating an order for protection on the 700 block of Buck Lane.

THEFTS — Report of a theft July 13 on the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.

Report of a theft July 10 on the 1300 block of First Avenue Northeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage July 9 on the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

