Police Blotter - Aug. 4

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 23-year-old man was arrested at 1:10 a.m. July 19 for providing alcohol to minors on the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Street.

A 44-year-old man and four juveniles were arrested at 10:27 p.m. July 18 on the 500 block of Northwest Fourth Street. The juveniles were arrested for underage consumption and the 44-year-old man was arrested for obstruction with force.

A 19-year-old woman was arrested at 4:17 p.m. July 18 for possession and sale of a controlled substance at Northwest Fifth Street and Charles Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft July 18 on the 900 block of Oak Street.

Report of a theft July 18 on the 1400 block of 14th Avenue.

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 11:33 a.m. July 16 for violating an order for protection on the 700 block of Buck Lane.

THEFTS — Report of a theft July 13 on the 1700 block of Crestview Drive.

Report of a theft July 10 on the 1300 block of First Avenue Northeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage July 9 on the 1000 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

