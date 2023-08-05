Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - Aug. 5

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
Today at 5:57 AM

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 43-year-old man was arrested at 10:56 p.m. July 22 for drug possession at Highland Scenic and College roads.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested at 7:59 p.m. July 21 for driving while intoxicated at highways 210 and 371.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at 9:04 p.m. July 20 for shoplifting at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT

Breezy Point police

ARREST — An 81-year-old man was arrested at 3:34 p.m. July 17 for violating a restraining order on West Street.

Pequot Lakes police

THEFT — Report of a theft July 21 on Peterson Path.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of vandalism July 17 on Government Drive.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Vegetable Talent Show at the Crow Wing County Fair.
Local
Romaine calm: Voting now open for 2024 veggie of the year
12h ago
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
bockgoat.jpg
Local
Goat Whisperer: Raising goats from farm, to show, to table
13h ago
 · 
By  Hannah Ward
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Local
Crow Wing County Fair midway lights up the night
14h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Midway rides at night create light trails.
Local
Crow Wing County Fair midway lights up the night
14h ago
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
041620.N.BD.BaxterPark.jpg
Local
Baxter city code prohibits use of cannabis in city parks
23h ago
 · 
By  Renee Richardson
Baggies of drugs and multiple firearms are displayed on a table
Local
Fentanyl investigation, leads to arrests, seizure of drugs, guns
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-6.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Aug. 4
1d ago
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report