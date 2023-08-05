Police Blotter - Aug. 5
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Baxter police
ARRESTS — A 43-year-old man was arrested at 10:56 p.m. July 22 for drug possession at Highland Scenic and College roads.
A 49-year-old woman was arrested at 7:59 p.m. July 21 for driving while intoxicated at highways 210 and 371.
A 28-year-old woman was arrested at 9:04 p.m. July 20 for shoplifting at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.
Breezy Point police
ARREST — An 81-year-old man was arrested at 3:34 p.m. July 17 for violating a restraining order on West Street.
Pequot Lakes police
THEFT — Report of a theft July 21 on Peterson Path.
PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of vandalism July 17 on Government Drive.
— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .
