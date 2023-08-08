Police Blotter - Aug. 8

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 48-year-old man was arrested at 1:02 p.m. July 28 for domestic assault on the 14000 block of Forest Drive.

A juvenile boy was arrested at 12:39 p.m. July 27 for domestic assault on the 5300 block of Marohn Road.

THEFTS — Report of a theft of $90 worth of lotto tickets and a pack of candy July 25 at Casey’s, 13991 Baxter Drive.

Report of a storage unit being broken into July 24 at KO Storage, 15237 Edgewood Drive.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary July 26 on the 12000 block of Knollwood Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage July 31 on the 14000 block of Oakwood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 27-year-old man was arrested at 12:44 a.m. Aug. 1 for felony possession of a firearm, drug sales and obstruction on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Three people were arrested at 1:35 p.m. July 30 at Highway 18 and County Road 144. A 35-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and DWI. A 30-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property. A 33-year-old man was arrested for displaying plates of another vehicle, uninsured vehicle, unregistered vehicle, receiving stolen property and displaying stolen license plates on a vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 12:56 a.m. July 29 for assault on the 300 block of South Sixth Street.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 1:14 p.m. July 27 for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order on the 700 block of North Seventh Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 64-year-old man was arrested at 12:30 p.m. July 27 for disorderly conduct and fighting on the 600 block of Ethel Street.

A 55-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were arrested at 3:14 a.m. July 27 for drugs on the 800 block of Lum Park Road.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 3:47 p.m. July 26 for violating the terms of his probation on the 400 block of North 10th Street.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 7:25 p.m. July 25 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct at First Avenue Northeast and C Street.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 9:43 p.m. July 24 for theft of a motor vehicle, robbery and driving while impaired on the 1500 block of Mill Avenue.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 8:03 p.m. July 24 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of Beech Street.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 3:53 p.m. July 24 for DWI on the 3300 block of Oak Street.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 9:56 p.m. July 23 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 1300 block of Rosewood Street.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 2:23 p.m. July 21 for obstructing the legal process and an obstructed license plate on the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary July 23 on the 1000 block of Broadway Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Aug. 1 on the 500 block of North 10th Street.

Report of a theft Aug. 1 on the 200 block of South Seventh Street.

Report of a theft July 31 at Cash Wise Liquor, 513 B St..

Report of a theft July 31 on the 700 block of West Washington Street.

Report of a license plate theft July 30 on the 1500 block of Wuince Street.

Report of a theft July 27 on the 2500 block of Kermit Lane.

Report of a theft July 26 on the 400 block of South Sixth Street. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft July 25 on the 2300 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Report of a theft July 24 on the 2300 block of Hillcrest Drive.

Report of a theft July 22 on the 300 block of B Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage July 24 at Goodwill, 514 C Street.

Report of property damage July 24 at Highway 25 and 28th Street Southeast.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 9:36 p.m. July 29 on the 400 block of South Fifth Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

THEFT — Report of a theft July 27 on the 29000 block of 273rd Street in Pierz.

Little Falls police

ARREST — A 34-year-old man was arrested at 6:22 p.m. July 23 for assault on the 500 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary July 23 on the 1500 block of Riverview Drive.

THEFTS — Report of a theft July 28 on the 400 block of Fourth Street Northeast.

Report of a theft July 21 on the 600 block of Sixth Street Southeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of eggs being thrown at multiple residences Aug. 1 on the 300 block of Sixth Street Northwest and the 600 block of Third Avenue Northwest.

Report of property damage July 22 on the 300 block of Eighth Street Northeast. Three juveniles were cited.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 11:36 p.m. July 26 on the 500 block of Broadway East.

Nisswa police

ARREST — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 10:58 p.m. July 30 for DWI and an open container at Highway 371 and St. Columbo Road.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 1:13 a.m. July 29 for DWI at Lakers Lane and Church Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage July 24 at Nisswa Lake Park, 25415 Nisswa Lake Lane.

Pequot Lakes police

THEFT — Report of a theft July 26 on Pine Street.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .