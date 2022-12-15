Police blotter - Dec. 15

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 22-year-old man was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Dec. 4 for warrants, theft and giving a peace officer a false name at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 42-year-old woman was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Dec. 2 for domestic assault on the 13000 block of Cherrywood Drive.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Dec. 2 for domestic assault on the 15000 block of Audubon Way.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 4 on the 6900 block of Lake Forest Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 23-year-old man was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Dec. 5 for a warrant on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at 5:22 p.m. Dec. 4 for multiple warrants on the 700 block of Laurel Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at 9:44 a.m. Dec. 4 for disorderly conduct on the 400 block of Southeast 12th Street.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested at 10:09 p.m. Dec. 2 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 1 for violating an order for protection on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Dec. 5 on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast. Subject was cited.

Report of a theft Dec. 4 on the 1100 block of Oak Street.

Report of a theft Dec. 3 on the 1300 block of M Street.

Report of a theft Dec. 1 on the 400 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a vehicle theft Dec. 1 on the 200 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 8:16 a.m. Dec. 2 on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 27-year-old man was arrested at 10:02 a.m. Dec. 3 on the 30000 block of Patriot Avenue.

A 38-year-old woman was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Dec. 1 for a warrant at county highways 11 and 39.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARREST — A 59-year-old man was arrested at 12:11 p.m. Dec. 1 for domestic assault on the 21000 block of Wood Road in Crosby.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Dec. 1 on the 11000 block of Crystal Lake Road in Merrifield.

Report of a theft Nov. 30 on the 3500 block of County Highway 45 in St. Mathias Township.

Report of a trailer theft Nov. 30 on the 23000 block of County Highway 3 in Merrifield.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 2 on the 1500 block of Garrett Lane in Unorganized Territory.

Report of property damage Nov. 28 on the 4100 block of Matte Road in Fort Ripley.

Little Falls police

ARREST — A 47-year-old man was arrested at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 26 for driving on a revoked license at Third Street and Third Avenue Northwest.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER