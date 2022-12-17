Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter - Dec. 17

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 17, 2022 06:00 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Dec. 8 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 15000 block of Sandhill Circle.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Dec. 8 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Dec. 7 for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia on North Eighth Street and Washington Street.

A 37-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman were arrested at 11:31 p.m. Dec. 6 at South Eighth Street and Laurel Street. The 37-year-old woman was arrested for multiple warrants, giving a peace officer a false name and obstruction. The 31-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, aiding an offender to avoid arrest, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Friday afternoon, the 31-year-old woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 6 for a warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 700 block of Todd Street. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A juvenile was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Dec. 6 for domestic assault on the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Dec. 6 for shoplifting and trespassing on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

A 35-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 6 on the 500 block of Buffalo Hills Lane East. The 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of over 1.2 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 46-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of hypodermic needles, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Friday afternoon, the 35-year-old man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Monday on the 400 block of East River Road.

Report of property damage Dec. 6 on the 1100 block of East River Road.

THEFTS — Report of a vehicle theft Dec. 11 on the 1200 block of Pine Street.

Report of a theft Dec. 10 on the 400 block of Washington Street.

Report of a theft Dec. 10 on the 300 block of Washington Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 8:44 a.m. Dec. 10 on the 1000 block of South 10th Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 24-year-old man was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Dec. 10 for assault on the 10000 block of Cree Bay Circle in Pequot Lakes.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Dec. 8 for driving while intoxicated and an open bottle on the 16000 block of County Highway 3 in Unorganized Territory.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Dec. 5 for property damage on the 20000 block of Beaver Drive in Crosby.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Dec. 7 on the 22000 block of North Street in Cuyuna.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Dec. 7 on the 12000 block of Red Pine Road in Oak Lawn Township.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 9:33 a.m. Sunday on the 16000 block of County Highway 1 in Fifty Lakes.

Little Falls police

THEFTS — Report of a bicycle theft Dec. 5 on the 1100 block of Seventh Street Northeast.

Report of a wood stove theft Dec. 4 on the 600 block of First Street Southeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 5 on the 1000 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 41-year-old man was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Dec. 6 on a warrant on the 39000 block of Skyview Road in Hillman.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 5 on the 12000 block of Lake Road in Pierz.

Report of property damage Dec. 1 on the 13000 block of Highway 238 in Little Falls.

DISTURBANCES — Report of underage drinking Dec. 3 on the 17000 block of 185th Avenue in Little Falls. There were 13 underage drinking citations issued.

THEFTS — Report of a theft of vehicle plates Dec. 2 on the 19000 block of 370th Avenue in Hillman.

Report of a theft Dec. 2 at 200th Street and Coral Road in Randall.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Dec. 9 for possession and a warrant at Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Nov. 30 on a warrant on the 1300 block of Little John Road in Lakeshore. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Pequot Lakes police

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Dec. 5 on Kendall Circle.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
