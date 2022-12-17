Police Blotter - Dec. 17

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Dec. 8 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 15000 block of Sandhill Circle.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Dec. 8 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Dec. 7 for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia on North Eighth Street and Washington Street.

A 37-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman were arrested at 11:31 p.m. Dec. 6 at South Eighth Street and Laurel Street. The 37-year-old woman was arrested for multiple warrants, giving a peace officer a false name and obstruction. The 31-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, aiding an offender to avoid arrest, obstruction and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Friday afternoon, the 31-year-old woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 59-year-old man was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 6 for a warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 700 block of Todd Street. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A juvenile was arrested at 7:57 p.m. Dec. 6 for domestic assault on the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast.

A 53-year-old man was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Dec. 6 for shoplifting and trespassing on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

A 35-year-old man and a 46-year-old man were arrested at 12:53 a.m. Dec. 6 on the 500 block of Buffalo Hills Lane East. The 35-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle, possession of over 1.2 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The 46-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated, possession of hypodermic needles, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Friday afternoon, the 35-year-old man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Monday on the 400 block of East River Road.

Report of property damage Dec. 6 on the 1100 block of East River Road.

THEFTS — Report of a vehicle theft Dec. 11 on the 1200 block of Pine Street.

Report of a theft Dec. 10 on the 400 block of Washington Street.

Report of a theft Dec. 10 on the 300 block of Washington Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 8:44 a.m. Dec. 10 on the 1000 block of South 10th Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 24-year-old man was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Dec. 10 for assault on the 10000 block of Cree Bay Circle in Pequot Lakes.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested at 4:22 a.m. Dec. 8 for driving while intoxicated and an open bottle on the 16000 block of County Highway 3 in Unorganized Territory.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Dec. 5 for property damage on the 20000 block of Beaver Drive in Crosby.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Dec. 7 on the 22000 block of North Street in Cuyuna.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Dec. 7 on the 12000 block of Red Pine Road in Oak Lawn Township.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 9:33 a.m. Sunday on the 16000 block of County Highway 1 in Fifty Lakes.

Little Falls police

THEFTS — Report of a bicycle theft Dec. 5 on the 1100 block of Seventh Street Northeast.

Report of a wood stove theft Dec. 4 on the 600 block of First Street Southeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 5 on the 1000 block of Fifth Street Southeast.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 41-year-old man was arrested at 12:27 p.m. Dec. 6 on a warrant on the 39000 block of Skyview Road in Hillman.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 5 on the 12000 block of Lake Road in Pierz.

Report of property damage Dec. 1 on the 13000 block of Highway 238 in Little Falls.

DISTURBANCES — Report of underage drinking Dec. 3 on the 17000 block of 185th Avenue in Little Falls. There were 13 underage drinking citations issued.

THEFTS — Report of a theft of vehicle plates Dec. 2 on the 19000 block of 370th Avenue in Hillman.

Report of a theft Dec. 2 at 200th Street and Coral Road in Randall.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 10:14 a.m. Dec. 9 for possession and a warrant at Highway 371 and Nisswa Avenue.

A 61-year-old man was arrested at 6:10 a.m. Nov. 30 on a warrant on the 1300 block of Little John Road in Lakeshore. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Pequot Lakes police

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Dec. 5 on Kendall Circle.

