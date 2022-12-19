Police Blotter - Dec. 19

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 41-year-old man was arrested at 3:56 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order and stalking on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 11:19 p.m. Monday for domestic assault on the 7900 block of Greenwood Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A juvenile was arrested at 9:19 p.m. Thursday for assault on the 100 block of North First Street.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 600 block of North Fifth Street.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 4:18 p.m. Tuesday on the 700 block of Laurel Street. Subject was cited.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 800 block of Quince Street.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 700 block of Pine Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 12:07 a.m. Dec. 12 on the 6200 block of Estate Circle in Crow Wing Township.

Little Falls police

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 8:01 p.m. Dec. 12 on the 500 block Fifth Street Southeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 7 on the 300 block of First Street Southeast.

Morrison County sheriff

THEFTS — Report of a theft Dec. 13 on the 3500 block of 230th Street in Randall.

Report of a theft Dec. 9 on 125th Avenue in Little Falls. Subject was cited.

