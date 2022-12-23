Police Blotter - Dec. 23

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, for multiple Crow Wing County warrants on the 1100 block of South Sixth Street. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 46-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested at 10:09 p.m. Sunday for possession and sale of drugs at 50th Avenue and Highway 371 in Brainerd. As of Thursday afternoon, both were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A juvenile was arrested at 2:09 a.m. Dec.17 for underage drinking at Americinn Lodge and Suites, 7836 Fairview Road.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Monday at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

Report of a theft Dec. 17 at Walmart. Subject was cited for burglary and theft.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 26-year-old man was arrested at 10:32 p.m. Monday for receiving stolen property, assault, fleeing a peace officer, driving on a canceled license, giving peace officers a false name and possession of drugs on the 7400 block of Excelsior Road. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Dec. 17 for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license at Southeast 13th Street and Pine Street.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 10:48 p.m. Dec. 17 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of Washington Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday on the 700 block of Pine Street.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight 1:41 p.m. Monday on the 400 block of Quince Street.

Report of an assault at 9:30 p.m. Dec. 16 on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Northeast.

Crosby police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of apples being thrown at a home on Third Street Southwest.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 9:59 p.m. Wednesday for domestic assault on the 3100 block of River Road in Jenkins. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday for domestic assault on the 3100 block of River Road in Jenkins.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Dec. 16 for domestic assault on the 26000 block of Fox Road in Crosby.

A 51-year-old man was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Dec. 16 for domestic assault at County Highway 10 and Tame Fish Lake Road in Deerwood.

THEFT — Report of a theft Dec.16 on the 9300 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

Little Falls police

ARREST — A 31-year-old woman was arrested at 10:54 p.m. Dec. 15 for possession of drugs and fleeing a peach officer on Highway 10. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

THEFT — Report of an ice auger theft Dec.14 on the 700 block of Seventh Street Northeast.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 25-year-old man was arrested at 8:49 a.m. Dec. 15 for domestic assault and multiple warrants on the 37000 block of Sycamore Road in Hillman. As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 15 on the 14000 block of Highway 25 in Pierz.

Nisswa police

ARREST — A 22-year-old man was arrested at 12:42 p.m. Dec. 17 at North 5th and Washington streets in Brainerd.

Pequot Lakes police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 12 on County Highway 11.

