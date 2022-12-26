Police Blotter - Dec. 27
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
Baxter police
PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Thursday on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.
Brainerd police
ARREST — A 38-year-old woman was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Thursday for driving while intoxicated and DWI test refusal at South Seventh and Norwood streets.
THEFT — Report of a theft Thursday on the 600 block of Laurel Street.
