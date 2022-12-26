Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Police Blotter - Dec. 27

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

By Dispatch staff report
December 26, 2022 07:00 AM
Baxter police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Thursday on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 38-year-old woman was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Thursday for driving while intoxicated and DWI test refusal at South Seventh and Norwood streets.

THEFT — Report of a theft Thursday on the 600 block of Laurel Street.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

