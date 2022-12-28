Police Blotter - Dec. 28

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 22-year-old man was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, for driving while intoxicated and possession of drugs at Foley Road and Highland Scenic Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 4:46 p.m. Friday for theft at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Saturday at Walmart. Subject was cited.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday on a warrant on the 1600 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Sunday on a warrant on the 400 block of East River Road. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Sunday for possession of a controlled substance, driving on a canceled license and possession of a legend drug at Southeast 14th and Quince streets. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 54-year-old man was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Saturday for multiple warrants on the 1100 block of Oak Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 28-year-old woman was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Saturday for DWI at Washington and North Fourth streets. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 800 block of 13th Avenue Northeast.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Saturday on the 1300 block of Oak Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 31-year-old man was arrested at 12:20 p.m. Sunday for domestic assault on the 20000 block of Pickeral Lake Road in Nokay Lake Township. As of Tuesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 34-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were arrested at 10:54 a.m. Saturday for drug sale and possession at State Highway 18 and County Highway 25 in Oak Lawn Township. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Saturday on the 27000 block of Monroe Street in Garrison.

