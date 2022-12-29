99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Police Blotter - Dec. 29

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
December 29, 2022 05:00 AM
Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 38-year-old man was arrested at 8:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, for felony manufacturing an explosive device on the 800 block of Quince Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday for assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing on the 1000 block of Fir Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday for a misdemeanor trespassing warrant on the 600 block of Washington Street.

A 21-year-old man was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday for a warrant on the 800 block of South 10th Street.

DOMESTIC — Report of a domestic disturbance at 1:47 p.m. Tuesday on the 400 block of West College Drive.

SUSPICIOUS — Report of a suspicious person at 1:41 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Hart Road.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 45-year-old man was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault on the 15000 block of Harness Road in Little Falls.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Tuesday on First Street in Swanville.

Baxter police

DRIVING COMPLAINT — Tuesday a vehicle was reported doing doughnuts in the parking lot on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive. The vehicle was gone when the officer arrived.

THEFTS — A theft was reported Tuesday at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

ASSIST — The Minnesota State Patrol requested assistance from Baxter police at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday with a pursuit eastbound on Highway 210 toward Baxter. The state patrol lost the vehicle in the Pillager area and Baxter officers were not directly involved in the pursuit.

HIT AND RUN — Report at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday of a hit-and-run property damage crash on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
