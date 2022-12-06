Police Blotter - Dec. 6

Baxter police

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 8:32 p.m. Nov. 29 on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

THEFT — Report of a theft Nov. 28 on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive. Subject was cited.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 31-year-old man was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, for violating an order for protection on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at 1:57 p.m. Nov. 29 for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order on the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A juvenile was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Nov. 28 for assault, obstructing, damage to property, fleeing on foot and disorderly conduct on the 1400 block of Laurel Street.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Nov. 28 for the sale of a controlled substance on the 200 block of Washington Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 800 block of Quince Street.

Report of a theft Wednesday on the 800 block of Washington Street.

Report of a theft Nov. 29 on the 200 block of South Eighth Street.

Report of a theft Nov. 28 on the 700 block of West Laurel Street.

Report of a theft Nov. 28 on the 1100 block of Eighth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Nov. 28 on the 900 block of I Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Nov. 29 on the 400 block of South Seventh Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 23-year-old woman was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Nov. 24 for domestic assault on the 14000 block of Wonderland Park Road in Brainerd.

A 20-year-old man was arrested at 8:23 p.m. Nov. 23 for trespassing and entering a residence uninvited on the 19000 block of Spencer Road in Unorganized Territory.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 5:51 p.m. Nov. 25 on the 13000 block of Burgwald Road in Nokay Lake Township.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Nov. 26 on the 6400 block of County Highway 45 in Crow Wing Township.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Nov. 25 on the 27000 block of Tullibee Drive in Garrison.

THEFT — Report of a theft Nov. 22 on the 16000 block of Carlson Lake Road in Unorganized Territory.

Nisswa police

ARREST — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 10:45 p.m. Nov. 23 for driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance at Highway 18 and County Highway 23. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer