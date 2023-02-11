Police Blotter - Feb. 11

Baxter police

ARRESTS — Two juveniles were arrested at 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, for shoplifting at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 7:28 p.m. Feb. 4 for driving on a revoked license and no proof of insurance at Highway 210 and Golf Course Drive.

THEFT — Report of a theft Feb. 4 on the 5000 block of Clearwater Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old man was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Feb. 5 for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and on a Sherburne County warrant on the 300 block of Southeast 14th Street.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Feb. 5 for violating a domestic abuse-no contact order and disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of Pine Street. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested at 6:37 p.m. Feb. 4 on a Crow Wing County warrant on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast. As of Friday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Feb. 4 for assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of Quince Street.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 1:39 a.m. Feb. 4 on a Crow Wing County warrant on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Feb. 4 on the 100 block of Washington Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pequot Lakes police

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 5:32 p.m. Feb. 1 on Nagel Road.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Jan. 31 on Olson Street.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .