99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter - Feb. 14

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A cop car pulls over another car.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 14, 2023 04:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Baxter police

ARREST — A 54-year-old man was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.7, on a warrant on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive.

THEFT — Report of an employee theft of $2,667 Feb. 7 at the Dollar Tree, 14087 Baxter Drive.

Read more
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 11
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
February 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0125blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 7
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
February 07, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 43-year-old man was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday for violating a restraining order on the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 10:12 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of South Seventh Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

THEFT — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 600 block of Washington Street.

IN CUSTODY:
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
January 13, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
January 20, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
morrison-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Morrison County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Morrison County jail in Little Falls, Minnesota
January 22, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 32-year-old man was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday for damaging property on the 7300 block of Schley Road in Garrison Township.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Feb. 7 for a warrant and drugs at Highway 169 and County Highway 26 in Garrison. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 45-year-old man was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Feb. 5 for violating a restraining order on the 4800 block of 250th Avenue in Royalton. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Feb. 5 at 193rd Street and 370th Avenue.
— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Related Topics: POLICE BLOTTERCRIME AND COURTSCROW WING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICEBRAINERD POLICE DEPARTMENTBAXTER CITY COUNCILBRAINERD
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
Winter shot of the Washington Educational Services Building
Local
Washington project on track to wrap up this summer
The Washington Educational Services Building is the last of the Brainerd Public Schools construction projects resulting from the 2018 referendum.
February 14, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Theresa Bourke
A Brainerd Fire Department fire truck sits in the garage
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to multiple calls
Firefighters responded to fire alarms at Riverside Elementary School, Fleet Farm, Barbeau Road and Northern Lights Apartments.
February 13, 2023 06:13 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
FSA snowmobile accident
Local
Teen suffers injuries after leg is caught in snowmobile track
The victim, whose name was not released, was airlifted to the Children’s Hospital of Minnesota in Minneapolis. Her condition is unknown at this time.
February 13, 2023 05:16 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Crosslake City Council to meet Feb. 15
The meeting will be 2 p.m.
February 13, 2023 04:43 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report