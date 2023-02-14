Police Blotter - Feb. 14

Baxter police

ARREST — A 54-year-old man was arrested at 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb.7, on a warrant on the 14000 block of Dellwood Drive.

THEFT — Report of an employee theft of $2,667 Feb. 7 at the Dollar Tree, 14087 Baxter Drive.

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 43-year-old man was arrested at 1:22 p.m. Wednesday for violating a restraining order on the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 10:12 p.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of South Seventh Street.

THEFT — Report of a theft Wednesday on the 600 block of Washington Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 32-year-old man was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday for damaging property on the 7300 block of Schley Road in Garrison Township.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 10:37 p.m. Feb. 7 for a warrant and drugs at Highway 169 and County Highway 26 in Garrison. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 45-year-old man was arrested at 11:49 a.m. Feb. 5 for violating a restraining order on the 4800 block of 250th Avenue in Royalton. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Feb. 5 at 193rd Street and 370th Avenue.

