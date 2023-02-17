Police Blotter - Feb. 17

Baxter police

ARREST — A 39-year-old man was arrested at 5:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, for domestic assault on the 14000 block of Forest Drive.

THEFT — Report of a theft Saturday on the 7800 block of Excelsior.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 28-year-old man was arrested at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday on a Crow Wing County warrant at 28th Street Southeast and Division Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at 4:48 a.m. Tuesday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of South Ninth Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 48-year-old man was arrested at 5:20 p.m. Sunday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Saturday for theft and trespassing on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Saturday for possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 200 block of Northeast Washington Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Feb. 10 for disorderly conduct on the 700 block of South Eighth Street.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at 8:10 a.m. Feb. 10 for disorderly conduct on the 800 block of Paul Circle.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of North Third Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

Report of a theft Monday on the 700 block of North Ninth Street.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 800 block of Washington Street.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 700 block of Ninth Avenue Northeast.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 52-year-old man was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Sunday for domestic assault on the 8700 block of Southview Drive in Breezy point.

A 29-year-old man was arrested at 1:10 a.m. Sunday for a Crow Wing County warrant on the 500 block of North Third Street in Brainerd. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Saturday on the 4800 block of Gull Lake Dam Road in Unorganized Territory.

Nisswa police

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Feb. 7 on the 4700 block of County Highway 77.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .