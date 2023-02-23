99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, February 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - Feb. 23

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A badge.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 23, 2023 01:57 PM

Baxter police

ARREST — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, for assault and disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a damaged stop sign Feb. 15 at Knollwood Drive and Foley Road.

Read more
blotter-21.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 17
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
February 17, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-16.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 14
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
February 14, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
0216_police-blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 11
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
February 11, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Sunday for obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Southeast 12th Street.

Two 34-year-old men were arrested at 12:49 a.m. Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and damage to property on the 700 block of G Street.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Feb. 16 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Southeast 12th Street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Feb. 16 for threats of violence, possession of a controlled substance, assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 15 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of K Street.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Feb. 15 for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of East River Road.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report of a theft Saturday on the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 2100 block of Crestview Lane.

Report of a theft Feb. 15 on the 1600 block of Maple Street.

Report of a theft Feb. 15 on the 800 block of Southeast 14th Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Feb. 16 on the 500 block of North Third Street.

Report of property damage Feb. 16 on the 500 block of North Third Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

THEFT — Report of a theft Feb. 16 on the 3500 block of County Highway 45 in Daggett Brook Township.

ADVERTISEMENT

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Feb. 15 on the 24000 block of North Platte Lake Road in Hillman.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 38-year-old man was arrested at 8:47 a.m. Feb. 14 for possession of drugs and a warrant on the 1400 block of Apple Lane in Swanville. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Feb. 16 on the 200 block of East Minnesota Avenue in Randall.

Report of a theft Feb. 10 on the 7100 block of Lake Camile Drive in Randall.

Pequot Lakes police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Friday on Patriot Avenue.

Report of a theft Feb. 15 on Olson Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
area-student-news-header-shutterstock.jpg
Local
STUDENT NEWS: Area students earn degrees during fall semester at St. Cloud State
February 23, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  PineandLakes Echo Journal and Brainerd Dispatch
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: Brainerd Council gives green light to 210 redesign
February 23, 2023 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
A stack of papers with a graphic note stating meetings and agendas
Local
Brainerd Public Utilities Commission to meet Feb. 28
February 23, 2023 10:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report