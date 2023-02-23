Police Blotter - Feb. 23

Baxter police

ARREST — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, for assault and disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a damaged stop sign Feb. 15 at Knollwood Drive and Foley Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Sunday for obstructing a peace officer and disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Southeast 12th Street.

Two 34-year-old men were arrested at 12:49 a.m. Saturday for possession of a controlled substance and damage to property on the 700 block of G Street.

A 27-year-old man was arrested at 8:07 a.m. Feb. 16 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1000 block of Southeast 12th Street.

An 18-year-old man was arrested at 8:06 a.m. Feb. 16 for threats of violence, possession of a controlled substance, assault and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of South Fifth Street.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 9:48 p.m. Feb. 15 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of K Street.

A 35-year-old man was arrested at 6:13 p.m. Feb. 15 for indecent exposure and disorderly conduct on the 400 block of East River Road.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 100 block of West Washington Street.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 2100 block of Crestview Lane.

Report of a theft Feb. 15 on the 1600 block of Maple Street.

Report of a theft Feb. 15 on the 800 block of Southeast 14th Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Feb. 16 on the 500 block of North Third Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

THEFT — Report of a theft Feb. 16 on the 3500 block of County Highway 45 in Daggett Brook Township.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Feb. 15 on the 24000 block of North Platte Lake Road in Hillman.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 38-year-old man was arrested at 8:47 a.m. Feb. 14 for possession of drugs and a warrant on the 1400 block of Apple Lane in Swanville. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Feb. 16 on the 200 block of East Minnesota Avenue in Randall.

Report of a theft Feb. 10 on the 7100 block of Lake Camile Drive in Randall.

Pequot Lakes police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Friday on Patriot Avenue.

Report of a theft Feb. 15 on Olson Street.

