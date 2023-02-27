99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Police Blotter - Feb. 27

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Cop car behind another car.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 27, 2023 04:57 AM

Baxter police

ARREST — A 35-year-old woman was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 12000 block of Mountain Ash Drive.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Thursday for an out-of-state warrant, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Laurel Street. As of Friday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday for assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 700 block of North Eighth Street.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a theft Wednesday on the 800 block of Lum Park Road.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 300 block of Northeast Washington Street.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 3300 block of Oak Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street. Subject was cited.

Nisswa police

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Feb. 13 on the 21000 block of Briarwood Lane.

IN CUSTODY:

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A golfer hits a whiffle ball almost right into the camera, people in the background watch.
Local
Gull Lake Frozen Fore
February 27, 2023 05:57 AM
 · 
By  Kelly Humphrey
The Center Sign.jpg
Lifestyle
Senior Calendar - Week of Feb. 27 - March 3
February 26, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Crow Wing Township Town Hall
Local
Minnesota’s townships to have annual meetings, elections March 14
February 26, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report