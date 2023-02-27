Police Blotter - Feb. 27

Baxter police

ARREST — A 35-year-old woman was arrested at 3:24 a.m. Wednesday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 12000 block of Mountain Ash Drive.

Read more





ADVERTISEMENT

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 1:55 p.m. Thursday for an out-of-state warrant, possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Laurel Street. As of Friday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 6:58 p.m. Wednesday for assault and disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 700 block of North Eighth Street.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street.

Report of a theft Wednesday on the 800 block of Lum Park Road.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 300 block of Northeast Washington Street.

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 3300 block of Oak Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report of a theft Tuesday on the 400 block of South Sixth Street. Subject was cited.

Nisswa police

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Feb. 13 on the 21000 block of Briarwood Lane.

IN CUSTODY:





— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .