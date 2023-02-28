99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Police blotter - Feb. 28

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

By Dispatch staff report
February 28, 2023 05:57 AM

Baxter police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 2:38 p.m. Friday on the 12000 block of Knollwood Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of $545 worth of property damage Friday on the 12000 block of Knollwood Drive.

Breezy Point police

ARRESTS — A 37-year-old man was arrested at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday for violating an order for protection on Harvest Road.

IN CUSTODY:

Nisswa police

ARREST — A 37-year-old man was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Feb. 10 for trespassing on the 1000 block of First Avenue Northeast.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Feb. 14 on the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Feb. 14 on the 900 block of 13th Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Feb. 9 on the 1200 block of First Avenue Northeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a tire being slashed Feb. 14 on the 700 block of 11th Street Northeast.

Report of property damage Feb. 13 on the 500 block of Seventh Street Northeast.

Pequot Lakes police

THEFT — Report of a theft Friday on Olson Street.

Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

