Police Blotter - Feb. 7

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old man was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of Southeast 14th Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of Pine Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault on the 700 block of Quince Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and possession of hypodermic needles on the 900 block of Lakeview Lane.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday on a probation violation on the 200 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant on the 34000 block of County Road 114 in Crosby. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant on the 10000 block of Crescent Drive in Nisswa. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Jan. 31 on a warrant on the 9000 block of 50th Avenue in Crow Wing Township. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Nisswa police

ARREST — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Jan. 30 on a warrant at Highway 371 and Tall Timbers Road.

