News | Local
Police Blotter - Feb. 7

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

A woman pushing a man.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
February 07, 2023 05:57 AM
We are part of The Trust Project.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 44-year-old man was arrested at 12:28 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 300 block of Southeast 14th Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 6:36 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of Pine Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Local
Police blotter - Jan. 31
January 31, 2023 05:57 AM
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 30
January 30, 2023 08:30 AM
By  Dispatch staff report
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 26
January 26, 2023 06:57 AM
By  Dispatch staff report

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 3:08 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault on the 700 block of Quince Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 43-year-old woman was arrested at 2:07 a.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation and possession of hypodermic needles on the 900 block of Lakeview Lane.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 40-year-old man was arrested at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday on a probation violation on the 200 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 9:39 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant on the 34000 block of County Road 114 in Crosby. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 46-year-old woman was arrested at 1:13 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant on the 10000 block of Crescent Drive in Nisswa. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Jan. 31 on a warrant on the 9000 block of 50th Avenue in Crow Wing Township. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Nisswa police

ARREST — A 42-year-old man was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Jan. 30 on a warrant at Highway 371 and Tall Timbers Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
