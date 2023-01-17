STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police Blotter - Jan. 17

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

police car
Photo illustration by Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 17, 2023 04:57 AM
Baxter police

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday, Jan. 12, at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

Report of a theft Wednesday at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Jan. 9 on the 6800 block of Foley Road.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 34-year-old woman was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Thursday for disorderly conduct on the 500 block of North Third Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 23-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday for possession of a controlled substance, child endangerment, possession of hypodermic needles, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant on the 400 block of Northeast Washington Street.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday on a Crow Wing County warrant on the 500 block of North Third Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Jan. 8 for disorderly conduct, domestic assault and assault on the 2100 block of South Sixth Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 50-year-old man was arrested at 6:50 p.m. Jan. 7 for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on Nikkohl Road.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Jan. 7 for domestic assault and interfering with an emergency call on North Eighth Street.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at 8:09 a.m. Jan. 6 for multiple warrants and possession of a controlled substance on the 800 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Jan. 8 on the 700 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.

THEFT — Report of a bicycle theft Jan. 6 on the 400 block of North Ninth Street.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight at 11:46 p.m. Jan. 10 at Fir and South Ninth streets.

Report of an assault at 12:59 p.m. Jan. 10 on East River Road.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

Breezy Point police

THEFT — Report of a theft Jan. 8 on Rainier Drive.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARREST — A 32-year-old man was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Jan. 10 for a probation violation on the 7000 block of Fox Road in Baxter.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Jan. 10 on the 1700 block of Southeast 13th Street in Oak Lawn Township.

Report of a vehicle theft Jan. 9 on the 2700 block of County Highway 1 in Pine River.

Report of a theft Jan. 6 on Russell Lake Road in Long Lake Township.

Morrison County sheriff

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a home being shot with a BB gun Jan. 10 on the 21000 block of King Road in Pierz.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
