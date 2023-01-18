Police blotter - Jan. 18

ARRESTS — A 63-year-old woman was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, for theft at Super One Foods, 7895 Excelsior Road.
A 59-year-old woman was arrested at 7:22 p.m. Friday for violating a restraining order and misuse of 911 on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive. As of Tuesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.
THEFT — Report of a theft Friday at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.
ARRESTS — A 45-year-old man was arrested at 8:02 p.m. Thursday on a warrant on North Sluetter Road.
A 47-year-old man was arrested at 5:47 p.m. Jan. 9 for causing a disturbance on Agate Lane.
— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer
@timmy2thyme
, call 218-855-5859 or email
tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com
.
