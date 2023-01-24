Police Blotter - Jan. 24

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, for theft of $581 worth of product at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at 12:09 a.m. Saturday for driving while intoxicated and possession of a handgun while intoxicated at highways 371 and 210.

A 22-year-old man was arrested at 10:55 p.m. Friday for DWI and possession of a handgun while intoxicated at Highway 371 and Baxter Drive.

A 19-year-old woman and a juvenile were arrested at 6:06 p.m. Friday for theft of $1,503 worth of product at Walmart. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Thursday for theft at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive in Baxter.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 1:39 p.m. Friday on the 12000 block of Knollwood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 35-year-old man was arrested at 10:24 p.m. Sunday for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and obstructing the legal process on the 1300 block of L Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 60-year-old man was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Sunday for disorderly conduct, trespassing and marijuana possession on the 500 block of B Street.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at 7:36 p.m. Friday for domestic assault, refusal to submit to a DWI test, DWI, disorderly conduct and a probation violation on the 800 block of Southeast 28th Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 38-year-old man was arrested at 2:36 p.m. Friday for violating the conditions of release on the 400 block of Tyrol Drive. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Friday for malicious punishment of a child and domestic abuse by strangulation on the 900 block of South Eighth Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at 4:11 a.m. Friday for possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked license and a probation violation at Business Highway 371 and Brent Drive. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 11:09 p.m. Thursday for possession of a controlled substance, obstructing the legal process and a probation violation on the 2500 block of Oak Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 41-year-old woman was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday for three out-of-county warrants and possession of drugs on the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

THEFTS — Report of a snowblower theft Wednesday on the 500 block of G Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Sunday on the 1800 block of Pine Street.

Report of property damage Saturday on the 600 block of Laurel Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Saturday on the 600 block of North Seventh Street.

Breezy Point police

ARRESTS — A juvenile was arrested at 9:43 p.m. Jan. 17 for domestic assault on Bluebird Lane.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at 12:54 a.m. Jan. 14 for domestic assault on the 25000 block of Birch And Pine Lane in Nisswa.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 39-year-old man was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Saturday for assault on the 13000 block of County Highway 116 in Merrifield.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 200 block of Laurel Street in Brainerd.

Report of a theft Jan. 12 on the 14000 block of Buley Avenue in Oak Lawn Township.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 2:43 p.m. Jan. 17 on the 8900 block of Highway 169 in Garrison.

Little Falls police

ARRESTS — A 24-year-old woman was arrested at 2:56 a.m. Jan. 4 for violating an order of protection on the 900 block of Sixth Avenue Northeast.

A 40-year-old man was arrested at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 3 for domestic assault on the 400 block of Fourth Street Southwest.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Jan. 9 on the 500 block of Broadway Avenue West.

THEFT — Report of a theft Ja. 6 on the 15000 block of 18th Street Northeast. Subject was cited.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 36-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were arrested at 7:01 p.m. Jan. 16 for theft on the 33000 block of Aspen Lane in Motley. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 16 for domestic assault on the 12000 of 270th Avenue in Pierz.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Jan. 13 at 183rd Street and 195th Avenue in Little Falls.

Report of property damage Jan. 12 on the 7000 block of Darling Road in Flensburg.

Report of property damage Jan. 11 on the 15000 block of Concreek Road in Little Falls.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Jan. 12 on Bear Road in Cushing.

Report of a theft Jan. 11 on the 13000 block of 179th Street in Little Falls.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 39-year-old woman was arrested at 8:52 a.m. Friday for giving a peace officer a false name and a Crow Wing County warrant at County Highway 77 and State Highway 371.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 24000 block of Smiley Road.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 4900 block of County Highway 77.

Report of a theft Jan. 8 on the 4800 block of County Highway 77.

