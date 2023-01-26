Police Blotter - Jan. 26

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 35-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man were arrested at 11:02 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, for violating a restraining order of a third person in the vehicle on the 14000 block of Baxter Drive. As of Wednesday afternoon, both people were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 1:37 p.m. Monday on a warrant on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive. As of Wednesday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault on a bus 8:50 a.m. Monday on the 12000 block of Knollwood Drive.

THEFT — Report of a theft of tools from a trailer Monday on the 7700 block of Excelsior Road.

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 55-year-old man was arrested at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday for a Crow Wing County warrant on the 400 block of Southeast 12th Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Tuesday on the 600 block of Fourth Avenue Northeast.

