Police Blotter - Jan. 30

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old woman was arrested at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, for a warrant and driving while intoxicated on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive North. As of Friday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested at 10:49 a.m. Thursday for Crow Wing County warrants on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street. The 37-year-old man was also arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia. As of Friday afternoon, both men were in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 19-year-old man was arrested at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday on a Todd County warrant at Willow and Southeast 13th streets.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on Fourth Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Thursday on the 1000 block of Southeast 19th Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 33-year-old man was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Thursday for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple warrants on the 1200 block of South Sixth Street in Brainerd. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at 9:58 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant on the 18000 block of Caribou Street in Trommald. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 6:21 a.m. Tuesday on the 23000 block of Agate Lake Road in Deerwood.

Little Falls police

ASSAULT — Report of an assault 1:07 a.m. Jan. 22 on the 600 block of Seventh Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Jan. 19 on the 1800 block of First Avenue Northeast.

Report of a theft Jan. 19 on the 1000 block of First Avenue Southeast.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 37-year-old man was arrested at 1:39 p.m. Jan. 23 for violating a restraining order on the 300 block of Main Street South in Upsala.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at 12:39 p.m. Jan. 22 for driving on a revoked license, possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia at 60th Avenue and Cable Road in Swanville. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Morrison County Jail.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at 12:06 p.m. Jan. 19 for domestic assault on the 200 block of Superior Avenue in Randall.

Pequot Lakes police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Jan. 18 on Main Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Jan. 16 on Olson Street.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .