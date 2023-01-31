6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Police blotter - Jan. 31

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Picture of a blue truck.
Contributed
By Dispatch staff report
January 31, 2023 05:57 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Baxter police

THEFT — Report of a theft of a knife Sunday, Jan. 29, at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 29-year-old woman was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Third Avenue Northeast. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault, obstructing with force and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Quince Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Saturday for a warrant on the 600 block of Tamarac Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of South Ninth Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Saturday for assault and disorderly conduct on Laurel Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Friday for disorderly conduct and threats of violence on the 300 block of South Ninth Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Saturday on the 1600 block of South 10th Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Friday on the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

Read more
blotter-6.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 30
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 30, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
blotter-21.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 26
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 26, 2023 06:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1205blotter.jpg
Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 24
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 24, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
1009blotter.jpg
Local
Police blotter - Jan. 18
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 18, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 60-year-old man was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Sunday for the reckless discharge of a firearm on Fawn Lake Road in Crosslake. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Crow Wing County sheriff

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 7400 block of Cullen Channel Lane in Pequot Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

THEFT — Report of a theft Friday on the 20000 block of Rice Lake Road in Deerwood.

IN CUSTODY:
cass-county-in-custody-shutterstock.jpg
News
Cass County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Cass County jail in Walker, Minnesota or the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, MN
January 13, 2023 02:32 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
crow-wing-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Crow Wing County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Crow Wing County jail in Brainerd, Minnesota
January 20, 2023 02:30 PM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr
morrison-county-in-custody.jpg
News
Morrison County MN Jail In-Custody
Inmates in-custody in the Morrison County jail in Little Falls, Minnesota
January 22, 2023 10:52 AM
 · 
By  Denton L. Newman Jr

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 23-year-old man was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Saturday on warrants at Highway 371 and Upper Roy Lake Road. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Friday on the 6000 block of County Highway 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

Related Topics: POLICE BLOTTERCRIME AND COURTS
By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
What To Read Next
A child's drawing of a rocket ship and the moon.
Local
Weather Drawing: To the moon
Attention teachers: Don't forget to submit your students' weather drawings to the Brainerd Dispatch, P.O. Box 974, Brainerd, MN 56401
January 31, 2023 04:57 AM
 · 
By  Landon Olson
Morrison County sheriff's squad car
Local
Authorities find body after man reported missing
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported finding a body of a male at 2:10 p.m. in a ditch north of the intersection of First Avenue North and Morrison Street East in Motley.
January 30, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
3343172+0510_fire-calls.jpg
Local
Brainerd firefighters respond to calls
The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.
January 30, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report
Brainerd Dispatch Minute logo
Local
Listen: 13-year-old wins Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza
Subscribe and listen to the Brainerd Dispatch Minute at brainerddispatch.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 30, 2023 11:51 AM
 · 
By  Dispatch staff report