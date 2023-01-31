Police blotter - Jan. 31

Baxter police

THEFT — Report of a theft of a knife Sunday, Jan. 29, at Fleet Farm, 14114 Dellwood Drive.

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 29-year-old woman was arrested at 2:39 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 900 block of Third Avenue Northeast. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 37-year-old woman was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault, obstructing with force and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Quince Street. As of Monday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at 6:33 p.m. Saturday for a warrant on the 600 block of Tamarac Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at 1:33 p.m. Saturday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 1200 block of South Ninth Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 12:08 p.m. Saturday for assault and disorderly conduct on Laurel Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 55-year-old man was arrested at 3:31 p.m. Friday for disorderly conduct and threats of violence on the 300 block of South Ninth Street. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Saturday on the 1600 block of South 10th Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Friday on the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

Breezy Point police

ARREST — A 60-year-old man was arrested at 5:10 p.m. Sunday for the reckless discharge of a firearm on Fawn Lake Road in Crosslake. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Crow Wing County sheriff

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Saturday on the 7400 block of Cullen Channel Lane in Pequot Lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

THEFT — Report of a theft Friday on the 20000 block of Rice Lake Road in Deerwood.

Nisswa police

ARRESTS — A 23-year-old man was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Saturday on warrants at Highway 371 and Upper Roy Lake Road. As of Monday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Friday on the 6000 block of County Highway 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .