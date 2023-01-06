Police Blotter - Jan. 5

Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for domestic assault, threats of violence and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Laurel Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Monday for domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct on the 1700 block of South Sixth Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Saturday for violating a restraining order on the 600 block of E Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft from a vehicle Monday on the 1400 block of Quince Street.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 400 block of Northeast Washington Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 30 on the 1000 block of 12th Avenue Northeast.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight 12:17 a.m. Dec. 30 on the 3400 block of Oak Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday for assault on the 20000 block of Pickeral Lake Road in Nokay Lake Township. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Sunday for domestic assault on the 3100 block of 145th Avenue in Daggett Brook Township. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Sunday for domestic assault on the 3100 block of 145th Avenue in Daggett Brook Township. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 31-year-old woman was arrested at 6:48 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault on Cedar Street East in Motley.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Saturday for underage driving while intoxicated at Nature Road and 192nd Avenue in Royalton.

THEFT — Report of a theft of 85 hydrocodone pills Dec. 30 on the 7600 block of Hilton Road.

