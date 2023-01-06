99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 5

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

Cop cars with lights on.
Contributed / Metro Newspaper Service
By Dispatch staff report
January 06, 2023 04:57 AM
Brainerd police

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 4:03 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, for domestic assault, threats of violence and disorderly conduct on the 700 block of Laurel Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 32-year-old man was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Monday for domestic assault, assault and disorderly conduct on the 1700 block of South Sixth Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Saturday for violating a restraining order on the 600 block of E Street. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFTS — Report of a theft from a vehicle Monday on the 1400 block of Quince Street.

Report of a theft Saturday on the 400 block of Northeast Washington Street.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Dec. 30 on the 1000 block of 12th Avenue Northeast.

ASSAULT — Report of a fight 12:17 a.m. Dec. 30 on the 3400 block of Oak Street.

Crow Wing County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 30-year-old man was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday for assault on the 20000 block of Pickeral Lake Road in Nokay Lake Township. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at 9:06 p.m. Sunday for domestic assault on the 3100 block of 145th Avenue in Daggett Brook Township. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at 12:33 p.m. Sunday for domestic assault on the 3100 block of 145th Avenue in Daggett Brook Township. As of Wednesday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

Morrison County sheriff

ARRESTS — A 31-year-old woman was arrested at 6:48 a.m. Sunday for domestic assault on Cedar Street East in Motley.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested at 1:37 a.m. Saturday for underage driving while intoxicated at Nature Road and 192nd Avenue in Royalton.

THEFT — Report of a theft of 85 hydrocodone pills Dec. 30 on the 7600 block of Hilton Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

Hi, I'm the Brainerd Dispatch. I started working a few days before Christmas in 1881 and became a daily paper two years later. I've gone through a lot of changes over the years, but what has never changed is my commitment to community and to local journalism. I've got an entire team of dedicated people who work night and day to make sure I go out every morning, whether in print, as an e-edition, via an app or with additional information at www.brainerddispatch.com. News, weather, sports — videos, photos, podcasts and social media — all covering stories from central Minnesota about your neighbors, your lakes, your communities, your challenges and your opportunities. It's all part of the effort to keep people connected and informed. And we couldn't do it without support.
