Police Blotter - Jan. 7

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, for theft at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday for theft and possession of drugs on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday for driving while intoxicated and drug possession on the 14000 of Edgewood Drive. As of Friday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a wallet theft Wednesday on the 7400 block of Excelsior Road.

Brainerd police

ARREST — A 38-year-old man was arrested at 9:24 a.m. Thursday for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 2400 block of Kermit Lane. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a theft Thursday on the 700 block of Laurel Street.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .