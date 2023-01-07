99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Police Blotter - Jan. 7

The Dispatch publishes records as part of its obligation to inform readers about the business of public institutions and to serve as a keeper of the local historical record.

By Dispatch staff report
January 07, 2023 06:27 AM
Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 49-year-old man was arrested at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, for theft at Walmart, 7295 Glory Road.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at 4:03 p.m. Wednesday for theft and possession of drugs on the 15000 block of Dellwood Drive. As of Friday afternoon, the man was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday for driving while intoxicated and drug possession on the 14000 of Edgewood Drive. As of Friday afternoon, the woman was in custody in the Crow Wing County Jail.

THEFT — Report of a wallet theft Wednesday on the 7400 block of Excelsior Road.

— Compiled by TIM SPEIER, staff writer, who can be reached on Twitter @timmy2thyme , call 218-855-5859 or email tim.speier@brainerddispatch.com .

By Dispatch staff report
