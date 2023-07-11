Police Blotter - July 11

Baxter police

ARRESTS — A 45-year-old man was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Saturday, July 8, for domestic assault and disorderly conduct on the 14000 block of Grand Oaks Drive.

Four men were arrested at 10:44 p.m. July 3 for fighting on the 14000 block of Edgewood Drive.

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of a vehicle being damaged Thursday on the 13000 block of Meredith Drive.

THEFTS — Report of a theft of meat and grilling supplies Sunday at Whipple Beach, 14441 Oakwood Drive N..

Report of a theft from a storage unit Sunday at KO Storage, 6897 Foley Road.

Brainerd police

PROPERTY DAMAGE — Report of property damage Wednesday at O'Neary's Irish Pub, 305 S. 7th St.

Report of property damage Wednesday on the 1100 block of 10th Avenue Northeast. Subject was cited.

ASSAULT — Report of an assault at 4:32 p.m. Friday on the 1400 block of Maple Street.

Report of an assault at 8:54 p.m. Thursday on the 700 block of South Fourth Street.

THEFTS — Report of a theft Thursday on the 200 block of Gillis Avenue.

Report of a theft Wednesday on the 900 block of 28th Street Southeast.

Report of a theft Wednesday on the 600 block of Oak Street.

BURGLARY — Report of a burglary Wednesday on the 700 block of Southwest Fifth Street.

Morrison County sheriff

ARREST — A 56-year-old man was arrested at 3:43 p.m. June 30 for domestic assault on the 1000 block of 320th Street in Cushing.

THEFTS — Report of a trailer theft July 3 on the 1800 block of 130th Street in Motley.

Report of a wood splitter theft July 2 on the 9400 block of Emerald Road in Randall.

